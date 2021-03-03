Rakhi Sawant who had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger became the first finalist to leave the reality show after taking Rs 14 lakh. She had entertained the audience with her funny antics. Now she and her brother Rakesh Sawant have landed in legal trouble after an FIR was lodged against them at Vikaspuri police station in Delhi.

Rakhi maintained the entertainer’s title on the controversial reality show and had opened up about her personal issues like financial issues, issues in her marriage and a few more. She has been quite an open book on the show hosted by Salman Khan. As the actress-dancer is celebrating her success with her Bigg Boss stint, a case from 2017 came to haunt her.

As per the Navbharat Times report, an FIR has been lodged against Rakhi Sawant and her brother Rakesh Sawant at Vikaspuri police station in Delhi. The complainant is a retired bank employee Shailesh who met the two through his friend Raj Khatri to start a business. They decided to produce a film based on Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s life and open a dance institute in Vikaspuri.

During their interaction, Rakesh Sawant had reportedly assured Shailesh that Rakhi would be a part of the institute. For the same, Rakesh and Raj took Rs 6 lakh from Shailesh and gave him a post-dated cheque of Rs 7 Lakh. Upon reaching the bank, Shailesh found out that the signatures were wrong.

The victim in his complaint further alleged that the signatures in the agreement were also wrong thus it became invalid. He even reached out to Rakesh several times but all were in vain. Following this, he lodged a complaint with the police against Rakesh Sawant and Rakhi Sawant. The two have not commented on the report yet.

Meanwhile, Rakhi’s mother is battling cancer and is undergoing treatment for the same at a Mumbai hospital. Rakhi’s close friends Kashmera Shah, Sambhavana Seth, Vikas Gupta had recently paid her a visit at the hospital.

