Bollywood celebrities enjoy a massive fan following and uber-luxurious lifestyle. While their primary earnings are through films, they also have investments in multiple business ventures. Here are some of the actors who not only rule silver screens but also run successful multi-crore business ventures.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, fondly known as Khiladi Kumar, is one of the bankable stars of Bollywood. The actor has given several blockbusters in his career. He has been featured in the Forbes US list of the World’s Highest-Paid Celebrities of 2019. The actor runs Hari Om Entertainment production company and Grazing Goat Pictures production company. His production company has produced movies like Good Newwz, Kesari, 72 Miles-Ek Pravas. He has also invested in wearable and preventive healthcare devices startup GOQii, where he is the strategic advisor. Furthermore, he owns the Pro-Kabaddi League franchise Bengal Warriors.

Salman Khan

Salman has been in Bollywood for more than three decades and has given several blockbuster films like Wanted, Dabangg series, Kick, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan and many more. The actor also produces films under his banner Salman Khan Films. However, he is more than just an actor. He owns the ‘Being Human’ brand and foundation, the retail stores that sell clothing and other merchandise. A percentage of the brand also goes towards charity. As per Economic Times, Salman also owns a percentage of stake in Yatra.com.

Shah Rukh Khan

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan, also known as Badshah of Bollywood, owns a production company Red Chillies Entertainment that not only produces films but also takes care of distribution. His company is producing some of the upcoming films like Alia Bhatt starrer Darling, and Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra starrer Love Hostel. Apart from that, SRK also owns a 50% stake in the IPL cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders, reports Economic Times.

Deepika Padukone

The actress made her debut with Farah Khan’s film Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007. Since then the actress has appeared in several film blockbuster films and established herself as one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. Apart from being a brilliant actress, she is also a leader in the business sector as well. She along with her father Prakash Padukone founded KA Enterprises that invests in startups like Furlenco, Purplle, Epigamia, among others.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn is another brilliant actor who has appeared in more than a hundred films in his career. He is one of the most popular and influential actors of Hindi cinema. He owns a production company Ajay Devgn Films that has produced several films like Total Dhamaal, Bol Bachchan, Tanhaji, Tribhanga and more. As reported by Firstpost, Ajay Devgn owns 26% of shares of an international chain of family entertainment centres in India named KidZania. He also invested in a solar project located in Charanaka, Gujarat in 2013.

Must Read: Heropanti 2 Release Date Out! Tiger Shroff Gifts His Fans An Explosive Surprise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube