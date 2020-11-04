Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE! Kavita Kaushik On Eijaz Khan & Pavitra Punia’s Budding Romance: “IT’S FAKE!”

Kavita Kaushik’s wild card entry in Bigg Boss 14 house took all her fans by surprise. It was refreshing to see her after long on the screen but the world came crashing down for her fans when the F.I.R. actress got eliminated last week along with Nishant Singh Makhani.

During last ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ Kavita got into a heated argument with Eijaz Khan and the controversy was blown out of proportion by Eijaz’s fans. While the Tanu Weds Manu actor became emotional on the television, Pavitra Punia came in support of him and consoled him.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Kavita Kaushik over Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia’s budding ‘Bigg Boss’ relationship and asked if she thinks, it’s genuine. The F.I.R. actress replied, “You think it’s real? You think it’s good for the show? You think it’s good to try and do such acting and fool the audience? I mean honestly, maybe it works because the audience actually understood that whatever they’re trolling me for; if that’s what they believe, maybe they deserve this fake love story.”

Kavita further added, “What can I say, it’s fake. I was real and no one understood my real emotions, people misunderstood what I said. Who am I to comment on this? I’m out of the show so, why should I comment on what’s going on in Bigg Boss? It’s for everyone to see na, everyone is anyway very intelligent. So, they will form their own opinion, let them. If they believe this love story, let them enjoy it.”

Kavita Kaushik is one television personality who’s never afraid to speak her mind. She is known for her bold and fearless attitude.

On being asked if she’s rooting for anyone in Bigg Boss 14 now, Kavita replied by saying that it’s too early to comment anything on the same.

