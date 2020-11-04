Nushrratt Bharuccha is known for her candid self. She’s no less than a fashionista and is an ace actor too. Despite so much versatility, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress had her own roadblocks during the start of her career. And that included hiding about bikini and kissing scenes from her family until they were out in the open! Below is all the scoop you need.

Koimoi recently got into an exclusive conversation with Nushrratt. We spoke to the actress about her upcoming film Chhalaang, reuniting with Love S*x Aur Dhoka co-star Rajkummar Rao and so much more. Amidst it all, what grabbed our attention was the actress opening up about the kissing scene in LSD and how she hid about it from her family.

Nushrratt Bharuccha began, “Everything new, every drastic change needs love, time, care and it’s the same thing with my family. It started with Love S*x Aur Dhoka where I had a kissing scene. I knew that I had to do it but my family wouldn’t let me. So I didn’t tell them or they would have been like ‘no way, you’re doing this film.’ Imagine me, dying to do a film and ready to do a Dibakar Banerjee film because they don’t want me to do a kissing scene on screen. I’m like, ‘kya badi baat hai, feeling thodi involved hai usme!’”

It was the technicality behind the scene that turned a saviour for Nushrratt Bharuccha that time. “But thankfully wo kiss film me dikhi nai because camera humpe nahi tha jab wo kiss ho rahi thi. Toh meri family ko samajh hi nahi aya. Toh unko pata hi nai chala ki tha ke nahi tha ki kya tha. Toh waha pe technicality me bach gayi. Eventually, they did get to know – itni saal tak thodi nahi pata chalna tha. Us waqt daat nahi padi,” detailed the actress.

Well, it needs courage, passion and willingness to do something as such. More power to Nushrratt Nushrratt Bharuccha for chasing her career despite these struggles!

The beauty also spoke about Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star Kartik Aaryan, the possibility of Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety sequel and much more. Stick to this space for more revelations.

