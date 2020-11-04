Poonam Pandey is back at making headlines and has landed in a legal soup yet again. This time around it is the obscene video that she shot in Goa that has become the reason for her trouble. The Women’s Wing Of The Goa Forward Party has filed a complaint against the social media star and also the person who has shot the video. Read on to know more about the same.

If you don’t follow Poonam on the several social media platforms she is active on, Pandey is known for putting up adult-oriented content. She recently shot for a video in Goa’s Chapoli Dam. It is this same video that did not go down well with the Women’s Wing Of The Goa Forward Party.

As per ANI, a complaint against an unknown person for shooting vulgar content on the Dapoli Dam. They also filed a complaint against Poonam Pandey who also featured in the video.

The ANI tweet read, “Goa: FIR filed against an unknown person at Canacona PS for shooting of vulgar video featuring actress Poonam Pandey. Offence registered under IPC. Also, women’s wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Pandey for shooting obscene video at Chapoli Dam.”

However, this is the second time Poonam Pandey has involved in legal trouble in recent times. Earlier we saw her tying knot with her long time beau Sam Bombay. But the trouble in their paradise began just three days after the marriage. Poonam had filed an FIR against Sam alleging him of molestation and physical abuse. Bombay was then arrested and was later left when Pandey took her complaint back.

Talking about the same as per Latestly, Poonam Pandey said, “We are trying to iron out things and have more or less sorted it all out. Everything is sorted. It all got blown out of proportion. It got distorted, I would say. We are back together. You know what? We both love each other too much. We are madly in love. And, which shaadi does not have its ups and downs? I am feeling very, very happy.”

Poonam Pandey is yet to react to the new FIR. Stick to Koimoi for more.

