Laxmii: Was Akshay Kumar Against The OTT Release? Co-Producer Shabinaa Khan SPEAKS

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming Laxmii has been a topic of discussion due to several reasons. While some are good reasons, most of them are negative. Be it, director Raghava Lawrence’s fallout, the political controversy over the title or turning off of like/dislike count on YouTube, the film is making headlines every now and then.

Apart from the aforementioned reasons, it was also heard that Akshay wasn’t happy with the decision of skipping theatrical release. Moreover, the news of fallout between the actor and producers also grabbed headlines. Now, on all such debates, one of the producers of Laxmii, Shabinaa Khan, has finally opened up.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Shabinaa Khan said, “It’s all crap. I don’t know who imagines all this. There has been no fallout ever. In fact, we were all on the same page that given the situation, we must put our film out to the viewers and in the best way possible. So when a digital release was being spoken about, every one of us agreed and the decision was taken.”

Pouring in praises for Laxmii actor Akshay Kumar, Shabinaa said, “Honestly, Akshay and I go a long way. This is our third film together and we are hoping it to be a hat-trick. It’s a very tricky role – not so easy for anyone to essay. But the way Akshay has played the role with the entire graph of the character, it’s commendable.”

She even addressed how Laxmii has survived a tide of hurdles, right from Raghava Lawrence controversy to skipping theatrical release. She quoted, “Of course, the director story is out in the press but Raghava has done a fantastic job with it and we wouldn’t have wanted anyone else to helm this project. But more than that, we have seen several problems because there was an entire set that had to be taken down because of rains. Nobody expected rains in November last year but it completely ruined our plans. Then, Covid happened. So it’s been one of the toughest films so far for me.”

Featuring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in lead roles, Laxmii premieres on 9th November.

