EXCLUSIVE! Mukesh Khanna On Laxmii Title Controversy: “Akshay Kumar Ko Ye Shobhaa Nahi Deta”

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani a while back shared the new posters of Laxmii. The film was earlier titled Laxmmi Bomb, but it created a stir amongst the cine-goers. Many backlashed the makers over hurting sentiments of the Hindu community. Just not that, several even claimed that Raghava Lawrence directorial promotes love jihad. Mukesh Khannna remains to be one of the former.

Yesterday, in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, the Mahabharat actor expressed his happiness over the title change to Laxmii. Mukesh even claimed that after the incident, no other filmmaker may even take such ‘panga’ again. Now, he’s expressing his disappointment over Akshay being a part of such decision.

Mukesh Khanna in a conversation with Koimoi said, “Akshay Kumar is now showing a sense of making good films. He is a big producer now, lekin aisi film aur raise pange me pad jana, ye Akshay ko shobhaa nahi deta. Mujhe nahi pata ye decision unhone khud lia hai ya nahi. Mujhe lagta hai jo reverse click kia hai, ye Akshay ka decision hona chahiye.”

Mukesh Khanna added, “This actor called Akshay Kumar, I have done 6 films with him. Starting from Saugandh, I have seen him growing from a non-actor to an actor and then becoming a very good comedian. I respect his professionalism. He maintains his body so well. Even when we used to shoot, he would go to the terrace to exercise. I admire that he’s the fittest person in the Industry.”

Meanwile, Mukesh also praised Akshay’s film-making abilities and choice of scripts. “His sense of films has drastically changed now. Pehle kuch bhi karta tha woh. Abhi suddenly since last 7-8 years, things have changed. I even met him and said, ‘tum acha kar rahe ho.’ He said, ‘Mukesh ji, sab luck ki baat hai.’ I said, ‘nahi luck ki baat nai, now you are choosing such films.’ So his selection of Padman, Kesari, Rustom and others have been good but he’s not Manoj Kumar, jiska naam Bharat pad gaya tha,” shared the Mahabharat actor.

Do you agree with Mukesh Khanna’s comment on Akshay Kumar and Laxmii? Share with us in the comments section below.

