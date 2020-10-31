Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan SLAMS Rahul Vaidya Over Nepotism Remark; Calls Jasmin Bhasin Rubina Dilaik’s Puppet

Rahul Vaidya really did drag ‘nepotism’ inside Bigg Boss 14 house over Jaan Kumar Sanu. The 33-year-old singer has been making headlines every now and again for his game and his friendship with fellow contestants in the house.

Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar is almost here and there’s a new promo doing the rounds on social media where the Bharat actor is seen schooling Rahul about nepotism.

Salman started by telling Rahul Vaidya that this is not the right platform to bring up topics like nepotism. The Radhe actor further asks the singer, ‘if my father does anything for me, is it nepotism?’ and asks Jaan Kumar Sanu, ‘If his father has recommended him anywhere?’ to which Jaan replies saying ‘No’.

Speaking about nepotism in general, Salman Khan added, “Aap apne bachcon ko kisi ke upar thop rahe ho, pressure daal rahe ho, Iss industry ke andar woh possible hai? I want to Know.”

After schooling Rahul Vaidya, Salman Khan shifts his focus to Jasmin Bhasin and scolds her for abusing and creating an issue around the task involving the singer. The Bigg Boss 14 host then calls out to Rubina Dilaik and calls Jasmin Bhasin her puppet.

Not just that, Khan said, “Rubina you make your life miserable and you make everyone else’s life miserable.”

Take a look at the promo here:

This is going to be one interesting episode to watch!

Meanwhile, Colors TV also issued an apology to the CM of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray owing to Jaan’s comment and wrote, “We have received objections regarding the reference to the Marathi language during the episode broadcasted on 27th October 2020 on Colors channel. We have taken note of these objections and have taken corrective measures of removing the said part from all future broadcasts of the episode. We hereby apologise if we have inadvertently hurt the feelings of the people of Maharashtra due to the broadcast of the said comment in relation to the Marathi language. We value the audience and the patronage of the Marathi speaking audience and respect all languages of India in the same manner.”

What are your views on Salman Khan schooling Rahul Vaidya about nepotism? For more Bigg Boss 14 updates, stick to Koimoi.

