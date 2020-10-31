EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 14’s Naina Singh On Dating Rumours With Splitsvilla’s Akash Choudhary: “Mera Koi Boyfriend Bane To Mai Dhindora Pitu”

Naina Singh is currently ruling the Bigg Boss 14 house. She entered a few days back as a confirmed contestant and has been quite open with her opinions. The Kumkum Bhagya actress for the longest time has been rumoured to be dating Splitsvilla co-contestant Akash Choudhary. Naina is finally setting the records straight and below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Naina was a part of Splitsvilla X. She created a great bond with Baseer Ali and both played the entire game as a couple. Just not that, they even ended up as the winners of the show. But soon after the show was over, Singh was more often seen with Akash and it continues till date.

Advertisement

Time and again, Naina Singh and Akash Choudhary share appreciation posts for each other. The actor also left a huge note when Naina entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. All of this has led to speculations around them being more than just friends.

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Naina Singh responded to it all as, “I am somebody, if I’m in a relationship, I’ll be the first one to post and announce it. I understand why people can’t see a guy and a girl as best friends. This is so normal. We’re in the 21st century and in today’s time, it’s literally that the friendships are shared more between girls and boys.”

She added, “I and Akash have an unbreakable bond. This relationship thing cannot come between us. Akash is in a relationship with someone. But it is his life and he doesn’t want to bring it up. So it doesn’t mean that I and him are together. Mera toh koi boyfriend banta nahi hai, nahi toh mai dhindora pitu!”

Well, even if Akash Choudhary and Naina Singh aren’t dating, we’re waiting for the Kumkum Bhagya beauty to do ‘dhindora’ about her love life soon.

Bigg Boss 14, meanwhile, witnessed Kavita Kaushik and Shardul Pandit enter the house as wildcard contestants alongside Naina. While Kavita is appearing headstrong, Singh has been quite successful in making herself noticeable till now too.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Twitterati Hail Eijaz Khan For Handling ‘Badtameez Kavita Kaushik’ With Grace & Dignity

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube