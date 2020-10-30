Bigg Boss 14: Twitterati Hail Eijaz Khan For Handling ‘Badtameez Kavita Kaushik’ With Grace & Dignity

Eijaz Khan is one of the most popular faces of the Hindi television industry. The 45-year-old is currently seen in Bigg Boss 14 and is making headlines for being the new ‘Captain Cool’ of the house and handling Kavita Kaushik’s abuses with grace and dignity.

Advertisement

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Eijaz has been through a rough patch in life where he has taken a break from everything and disappeared.

Advertisement

Last night, when Eijaz Khan became the captain of the house, his fans and netizens started trending him on Twitter and slammed Kavita Kaushik and called her ‘Badtameez’.

For the unversed, Kavita mocked Eijaz in one of the recent episodes for ‘Using’ her for his personal gains. This didn’t go well with the viewers and they started trolling the F.I.R. actress over the same.

One user tweeted, “Jab aapko task diya to tell why u deserve to be in green Zone, uske baare me bolna chod ke #Kavita ne personal mudde pe baat ki, which is baseless at that time. #EijazKhan what u did was right. And u don’t need to clarify it for someone”

Another user came forward in support of Eijaz and tweeted, “The kind of words #KavitaKaushik used while fighting with #EijazKhan were far below the belt. Totally uncalled for. And what favor did she do on him by choosing him to be out of red zone. She had 2 choices. She didnt know pavitra hence selected him”

Take a look at the reactions here:

So much love coming in for Eijaz already!

Yesterday, there was a promo of Bigg Boss 14 which is going viral on the social media where Eijaz Khan was seen crying uncontrollably because Kavita Kaushik accused him of ‘Using’ her for his personal gains. Nikki Tamboli is seen consoling Eijaz in the video.

Remember, when Salman Khan said, ‘Ab scene paltega?’ This is exactly what he meant and this ‘Tabadla’ between the contestants of the red zone and the green zone is going to be fun.

Do y’all support and agree with Eijaz Khan? For more Bigg Boss 14 updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Has Asit Kumarr Modi Finalised New Daya Ben On The Sets Of India’s Best Dancer?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube