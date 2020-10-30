Bigg Boss 14: Taarak Mehta's Munmun Dutta Calls Kavita Kaushik ‘Verbal Diarrhoea’; Calls Rubina Dilaik 'Entertaining'

Bigg Boss 14 has taken an interesting turn after the wild card entries Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit have entered the show. Captaincy has always been a topic of discussion and fights in the house. Well, this time again Eijaz Khan and the FIR actress were a part of the verbal spat after the captaincy task. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta has shared her opinions on the same.

This fight has become the most-talked-about topic on social media. Not only fans but many celebrities, who are ardent viewers of BB14, have come forward to express their opinions on this tiff.

Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, took to her Twitter handle to express her opinion and slammed Kavita Kaushik as she sided with Eijaz Khan in the brawl. The beautiful TMKOC actress called Kavita ‘rude’ and said that she has respect for Eijaz for keeping his calm. “Kavita Kaushik is absolutely rude. Period! Disgusting way of speaking to Eijaz. She forgot her own behaviour with Shardul (Pandit), Pavitra (Punia), Rubina (Dilaik) when she was the captain. Those overreactions, respect for Eijaz today for still being respectful in front of that verbal diarrhoea,” wrote Munmun.

Munmun Dutta also went on to reveal her ‘favourite contestants’ from the Bigg Boss 14 house. Tagging Pavitra and Rubina as her most-liked, Munmun shared, “To date my favourites have been Pavitra and Rubina in this show. Both these girls are strong, sorted, and entertaining in their own way. Rest keep changing every day or every week.”

Lastly, Munmun gave a befitting reply to people, who tried trolling her for watching a controversial show like Bigg Boss and called it a personal choice. “To people who don’t watch BB (Big Boss), what is this judgemental attitude? Holier than thou attitude? Why do u think you’re better than people who watch it? You don’t watch that’s your choice. I and others watch that’s our choice. Do not portray urself great here. It’s laughable,” expressed the diva. Check ot her tweets below:

Do you agree with Munmun Dutta? Do you also feel that Kavita Kaushik is rude and she should not have behaved like this with Eijaz Khan?

