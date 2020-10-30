Bigg Boss 14: After Anti-Marathi Controversy, Contestants Wake Up To A Peppy Marathi Dance Number

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu on Wednesday night publicly apologized for allegedly hurting sentiments of the Marathi-speaking people. During an altercation with his fellow contestants, Jaan had said that he found the language irritating and if they wish to speak to him then they should do it in Hindi.

Now, obviously, the statement from him didn’t sit well with the viewers, as well as Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. They asked him and the channel to issue an apology otherwise they would not let the shoot continue. Jaan soon issued an apology over the controversy and so did his father Kumar Sanu in a video shared by Saamana Online.

Following the apology, in less than 24 hours, the contestants of the Bigg Boss 14 woke up to a Marathi song. Early in the morning, the popular song ‘Zingaat’ from Marathi film Sairat, was played. After enjoying the dance number, the contestants went about their day.

Furthermore, Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 also witnessed a major altercation between Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan. She also declared Abhinav Shukla as her best friend inside the house. The altercation began over Abhinav and Eijaz’s qualification for captaincy. Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya was seen apologising to Jaan Kumar Sanu over his nepotism comment, citing that he was unaware of his parents’ separation.

After the task ended, Bigg Boss announced Eijaz Khan as the new captain of the house, which led to a heated discussion among Abhinav, Rubina, Naina Singh and Jasmin. The contestants were of the opinion that the decision taken by the Bigg Boss was biased against Abhinav and the team. Even though Naina insisted on doing her job well, Abhinav, who was seemingly angry, said: “If it is going to be all biased decision, what am I doing in this game?”

However, his wife Rubina Dilaik tried her best to calm down the Bigg Boss 14 contestant saying, “Decision will be biased towards the side that can entertain better and provide better footage for the show. If they are giving enough material, the decision will be made in their favour.”

