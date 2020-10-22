Radhe: Salman Khan Starrer To Now Release On Eid 2021?

The lockdown that followed the outbreak of novel Coronavirus brought the world to a standstill. Salman Khan‘s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai just like many other films, faced the wrath of the pandemic and had to stop the shoot. While Salman has now wrapped up the film after a break of over seven months, the release date of the film is a big mystery. As per today’s report, it might get solved. Scroll down to know more.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, alongside Salman stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and others. Earlier the film was scheduled for Eid 2020 but could not make it. Now as per the buzz, Salman is planning to stick to Eid but 2021. Which means the wait is extended for seven whole months.

Yes, we aren’t kidding. If the Mid-Day report is anything to go by, Salman Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Sohail Khan and Nikhil Namit did a meeting to discuss the release plan for Radhe. The three as per the report were planning for a Republic Day 2021 release. But the fallen footfall due to the new guidelines for theatres pulled them back from the January 26 release idea.

A source close to the development said, “However, they were discouraged by the low footfall in theatres ever since they reopened at 50 per cent capacity in several states. Considering Radhe is a big-budget movie, the makers calculated that it would earn in the ballpark of Rs 120 crore if released in the current circumstances.”

Talking about the new release date of Radhe, the source added, “Taking this into account, the entire team — including its worldwide distributors Yash Raj Films — felt it would be wise to release it on May 12, 2021, thus keeping Salman’s tradition of Eid offerings alive.”

Meanwhile, it was recently when Salman Khan announced the wrap of the film with a video. The team got back to the sets recently to finish the pending portions that were waiting since March 2020.

Apart from Radhe, Salman also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in his kitty. The actor is also busy with his reality show Bigg Boss 14 right now.

How excited are you for Radhe? Let us know in the comment section below.

