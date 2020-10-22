Gauahar Khan Quashes Wedding Rumours With Zaid Darbar, Deets Inside

Actress Gauahar Khan has denied reports suggesting she might get married to rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar in November.

Advertisement

Zaid is Bollywood composer Ismail Darbar’s son, and a choreographer and social media influencer. Rumours have been rife ever since Gauahar posted series of photos and videos on Instagram going by which it would seem the two share a close bond.

Advertisement

However, Gauahar Khan has now dismissed all such speculations, speaking to IANS.

“These are just rumours. If there will be anything I will let you all know about it,” Gauahar Khan said.

Among videos that sparked acted as catalyst to the rumours is one uploaded by Gauahar where she and Zaid Darbar can be seen sharing steps on Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma’s song “Diamond da challa“. At the end of the clip, Zaid goes on his knees and slips a ring on Gauahar’s finger, making fans wondered if it is a real proposal.

“”Ye hai Gaane ka asar YA mann ki baat …. ??? Jaldi Batao …..#GaZa killing it … #dropYourLove @zaid_darbar Ssshhhhhhhhhhh … #diamonddachalla,” Gauahar Khan had captioned the post.

Must Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Getting Hollywood Offers: “Aisa Nahi Hai Ki Mara Jaa Raha Hu”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube