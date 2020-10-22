Actor Himansh Kohli has gifted himself a sports car, ahead of his birthday on November 3.

“My birthday is approaching, and in 2020 so far has been a dull year for everybody. So, I thought of cheering myself up and giving this gift from me to me. Getting a sports car has always been on my bucket list, and it took a considerable amount of time to attain it. But I’m happy the day finally came when I can drive around in my sports car,” said the Yaariyaan actor

Himansh Kohli added, “I had been thinking about getting a new car, especially after two of my brand new SUVs were stolen one after another from outside the house in Delhi. The first one was stolen in 2015, and the second thievery happened in 2019, within three to four months of purchase. It’s like my bad fortune turned up after a few moments of good luck.”

Himansh Kohli also has a reason for buying a blue car.

“I believe I have an eternal connection with this striking colour. Most of my wardrobe, personal belongings, and even my favourite song (‘Aaj blue hai pani pani’) are blue,” the Yaariyaan actor said.

Himansh is currently in a happy after the recovery of his family, who had tested positive for Covid-19 in August.

