Choreographer Shakti Mohan and actor Himansh Kohli’s new collaboration ‘Daayein Baayein’ was released on Monday, which perfectly set the Valentine Day mood.

The track brings together elements of romance and fun, and teases the hopeless romantic souls. Serene shoot location and the cool hookstep makes the video a fun watch.

Talking about the song, Himansh Kohli said, “I’m quite thrilled to check out the reaction of the audience. The track has been shot in a beautiful location and I have thoroughly enjoyed the shoot. Now I just look forward to the love and support of my fans and well wishers.”

The song, composed by Goldeie Sohel, has been crooned by Yaseer Desai, and has the vibe of a romantic qawwali.

Shakti Mohan said about Daayein Baayein, “This collaboration was fun and we enjoyed each and every moment of it. It’s Valentine’s mood and nothing could be a better occasion to take this love-filled song to my lovely fans.”

For the unversed, Shakti Mohan is a renowned dancer known for her dancing skills in the industry. On the other hand, Himansh Kohli rose to fame after his performance in the film Yaariyan. Their music video Daayein Baayein is making quite a buzz around everywhere.

The song ‘Daayein Baayein’ is out on Saregama’s YouTube channel.

