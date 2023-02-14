Shailesh Lodha’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is currently the longest-running show on television and is loved by millions across the globe. From its current track to new actors entering the show or actors leaving and getting replaced, the show is almost always in the limelight. One of the recent reasons was Shailesh Lodha’s claims that the makers hadn’t cleared his dues upon his exit.

For the unversed, a couple of weeks ago, reports surfaced that the makers of TMKOC hadn’t cleared the duo of Shailesh Lodha aka the show’s original Taarak Mehta. While the makers released a lengthy statement stating that the former actor has refused to complete the F&F (full and final) proceeding, at a recent media meet, Asit once more spoke about it as well as actors bidding the show adieu. Read on to know all he said.

During a media meeting earlier today on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, show maker Asit Kumarr Modi spoke about the show’s actor leaving the daily. Reasoning why it’s happening, the showrunner said, “Abhi aap log ne kaha ki kuch log badal rahe hai. Dhekhiye, 15 saal ka journey hai… 2008 mein humne show start kiya tha. Zyada tar artists sab wohi hai, kuch log badle hai – jiske karan sab alag alag hai. Mai woh karano mein jaana nahi chata hu.”

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maker continued, “Mai kheta hu ki mai sabko jod ke rakhta hu. Humare show ke andar kabhi bhi koi uss type pe jhagda, controversy nahi hoti hai. Mai humesha bhagwan ko prathna karta hu ki meri yeh joh team hai – 2008 se. Chahiye woh chai deni wali spot boy ho, makeup man ho, dress man ho – sab ek parivaar hai, ek saath reh ke kaam karte hai.”

He added, “Abhi agar koi kaam karna nahi chata hai, koi Ya kissi se samasya ho, kissi ka koi health related samasya ho, ya kissi ko apne jeevan mein kuch aur karna ho, toh hum log samjhate aur kya kar sakte hai. Humare wajeh se koi show chod ke jaa raha hai, aisa bilkul bhi baat nahi hai.”

Talking about the reports of their being pending dues to be paid to former actors, Asit Kumar Modi said, “Aur joh bhi media mein samachar aata hai ki humne paise nahi diye ya (kuch), aisi koi baat nahi hai. Mai kissi ka mehnat ke paisa mere jeb mein rakh ke kya karu? Bhagwan ne mujhe bahot kuch diya hai, sabse zyada toh mujhe pyaar diya hai. Aisa kuch nahi hai ki logo ke paisa nahi du, yeh karu. Mujhe khushi hai ki mai logo ko hasata hu.”

Continuing in Hindi and asking all not to believe any media reports showing them in a negative light, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah showrunner concluded by stating, “Agar kuch aisa hoga toh hum samne se aake bolenge ki bhai humari galti ho gayi, joh bhi ho gaya. Aisa kuch nahi hai.” Watch the video here:

