Actors Himansh Kohli and Shakti Mohan were recently spotted in the city for a brunch which sparked multiple dating rumours. Their pictures left netizens wondering if something was really going on between the two but it seems like the cat is finally out of the bag. Himansh Kohli and Shakti Mohan announce their upcoming collaboration and we are thrilled about its release which has not been disclosed as of now.

Both the actors have collaborated for a romantic song titled Daayein Baayein, the track will be releasing soon and is going to be a gift to their fans on this Valentine’s Day. The track is believed to surprise all of us and will showcase some unmissable chemistry between Himansh and Shakti.

Himansh Kohli on this collaboration says, “I’m thrilled to announce my upcoming track with Shakti Mohan titled #DaayienBaayein, which is a sincere and beautiful love story. This music video is a gift to my audience for this Valentine’s.”

Shakti Mohan on her collaboration with Himansh Kohli says, ”I’m so thrilled to bring such a delightful track to my fans in the season of love. We have put our heart and soul to this track and hopefully the audiences will shower their love and support to it as they have done in the past.”

The track has been sung by the very talented Yaseer Desai and composed by Goldie Sohel who also is the lyricist of the song. Well, the release date of the song has not been announced yet and the fans are guessing when this romantic saga will be released.

How excited are you to for the reelase of this new Valentine‘s Day track? Let us know in the comments below.

