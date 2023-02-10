Divya Agarwal made a major decision in her life when she called it quits with her long-time boyfriend Varun Sood. While the reason behind their split has not been revealed, she said her ex-boyfriend will always remain her ‘best friend.’ However, that remains far from the case as the duo has completely cut each other off from their lives. But she’s found love again and is engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar.

Apurva and Divya have had a history but it looks like their love story couldn’t reach its conclusion. However, he sealed the deal when they reconciled and he proposed to her on her 30th birthday in December last year. The Splitsvilla diva received a lot of backlash and was called terms like ‘gold digger.’ Varun has remained silent on their breakup till now.

Amidst it all, Divya Agarwal spoke about her Valentine’s Day plans with Apurva Padgaonkar. She told ETimes, “Well, we don’t have any plans as such, and I strongly believe love in any form can be celebrated everyday.”

Sharing her definition of love, Divya Agarwal added, “Love is not what Bollywood movies portray, it’s about understanding, uplifting each other, and always being there for each other in the highs and lows which is the key to a healthy and long-lasting relationship. It is not just about being there during the happy times, but also being there for each other during the tough times, which often reveals the true strength of a relationship.”

Well, that only leaves us wondering if Varun Sood wasn’t there with her during her ‘tough times.’

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood dated from 2015-2018. They confessed their feelings for each other on the game show, Ace Of Space.

