In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who hosts the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, will be seen making the final five contestants do some daring stunts.

A promo of the upcoming episode features Rohit entering the house in his signature style of action. He enters the house by breaking down a huge glass wall with a kick.

The final five of Bigg Boss 16- Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Choudhary, Archana Gautam, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare assemble in the garden area as Rohit Shetty announces that they would be performing dangerous challenges.

In another promo, Shiv, MC Stan and Archana get a chance to witness their journey videos.

Shiv Thakare walks towards the stage and Bigg Boss praises him by calling “Yaaron Ka Yaar” and Mandali ka “Dil Aur Dimaag”.

Bigg Boss goes on to talk about Archana, who is the ultimate entertainer of the season. She picked the right “muddas” and is the kitchen queen of the house.

After MC Stan is shown his journey, Bigg Boss tells to let him know that he’s the star of not just P-town, but the entire country, that’s echoing his lingo. The rapper admits that living in the house has been tough, but his “rawas” experiences on the show are takeaways that he will cherish forever.

