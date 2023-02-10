Bigg Boss 16: Pearl V Puri Comes Out In Support Of His Old Friend Shalin Bhanot

Bigg Boss 16 has reached its final leg & support has been pouring in from all corners for their personal favorites. With the new promo out, fans are awaiting Shalin Bhanot’s journey video. The last week of the show is always reserved for the short movie that has glimpses of the contestants’ entire journey.

Shalin Bhanot has been receiving some generous amount of support & organic fan following. The actor was away from television for quite some time before he entered television. Bigg Boss has almost changed his life as Shalin fandom has been growing by the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New to join the Shalin Bhanot ship is actor Pearl V Puri, who is a friend of Shalin for the last 15 years. Pearl hasn’t been watching the show but roots for Shalin & also shares that Shalin has a pure heart & is genuine.

Shalin‘s growing fandom is a proof that Bigg Boss 16 can change your life & how.

Must Read: Divya Agarwal Describes ‘Love’ Amid Varun Sood Split & Engagement With Apurva Padgaonkar: “It’s About Being There During The Tough Times…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News