With Bigg Boss finale countdown on, the competition has tighter. Votes from across the country are coming in & also the industry is coming out to support their favorites.

Shalin Bhanot has struck a chord with the desi audience due to his roots from Jabalpur. Another regional superstar Ravi Kishan who was previously a part of Bigg Boss came out in support of Shalin. Not only did he ask for Votes but also shared his own experience from Bigg Boss journey.

Ravi Kishan shared how Bigg Boss brought about many changes to his life. He also said that he knew Shalin Bhanot before Bigg Boss & after watching his journey inside, he can see a considerable amount of growth. He also advised Shalin to keep his patience & composure this week as that is the sign of a true winner. He also spoke about how Shalin rose to popularity gradually the last 4 months & is a known name in every Indian household.

Shalin Bhanot sure has a strong support system outside the house as contrary to inside. Beating all odds & without captaincy or majority, Shalin made it to top 5.

