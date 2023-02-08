Television actor Shalin Bhanot has launched his own clothing brand called Show Sha, while he’s inside the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house.

The TV actor’s team took his Instagram profile to announced the news and posted a video with a long caption. The post received love from his fans and the news of Shalin’s clothing brand came as a suprise.

From flaunting jackets and T-shirts from his brand, the team of Shalin Bhanot has uploaded glimpses of the clothes that the clothing line will carry, stating with a long caption.

The caption of the post by the social media account of Shalin Bhanot said, “For all the love that all of you have been showering on Shalin, today we have a major announcement for all of you! Shalin might be inside the house entertaining you but there’s always a lot more when it comes to him….And the latest surprise for all his fans is that Shalin is all set to announce his own clothing brand, Show Sha! #ShowSha has already been worn by Shalin inside the house and these customised jackets and T-shirts just have all our hearts….It’s all about the clothes fitting your personality, not you fitting into the clothes!”

Shalin has made it to the top five of the show, which will conclude on February 12. The other four, who are competing for the trophy include Shiv Thakre, Archana Gautam, MC Stan and Priyanka Choudhary.

