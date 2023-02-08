Rakhi Sawant is once again in the news owing to her marriage with Adil Khan Durrani. A couple of days back, the actress came in front of the media and accused her husband of cheating and being involved in an extra-marital affair. Now the latest person to react to her marital discord is Rakhi’s former husband Ritesh Kumar. He had come to the limelight to back his former while and make a shocking comment on ‘love jihad’.

For the unversed, it all started when Rakhi leaked her wedding photos with Adil and stated that they got married some months back but he has been asking her to keep it under wraps. Cut short to present, the drama queen filed an FIR against him and he’s been taken arrested by Oshiwara police and was produced in the court today i.e., February 8.

Taking to his Instagram, Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Ritesh Kumar dropped 1-hour long video where he revealed that the controversial queen has informed him about the problem in her marriage with Adil Khan Durrani. He further made a shocking comment on Love Jihad and said that this is a lesson for all those girls who get involved in it.

In the Insta video, Ritesh Kumar is hearing saying, “Truth can be seen in Rakhi’s eyes but it is for the court to decide. Rakhi had informed me about it three months ago, she had told me everything about it. The things that she has revealed and Rakhi is not lying. I would want to say that dil tootne ka ghum aapko pata chal raha hoga. I am with you but main bhi pareshan raha, Jo pain mein aap ho woh main bhi raha. Main uss character ka nahi hoon. Maine do baar dil lagaya hai and have been cheated twice.”

“I have MBA, MTech, and LLB degrees and I am well off professionally. I am a self-built person. I was not short of anything. I have been cheated and people felt I am wrong. I am with you Rakhi. You brother was also with you. Ye unn ladkiyon ke liye sabak hai jo love jihad ke chakkar mein phasti hain. I will always stand by your side,” said Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Ritesh Kumar in the video.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant in her latest interview made a shocking claim against Adil Khan Durrani and told a leading entertainment portal about him being already married.

