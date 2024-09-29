Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale Review: Karanveer Mehra Snatches KKK 14 Winner Trophy From Krishna Shroff In A Stunt Without A Result?!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 finally ended this season with Karanveer Mehra winning the show, 20 lakh cash prize, a car and KKK 14 winner trophy. The finale stunt, called as the climax of this season was performed between Karanveer, Krishna Shroff & Gashmeer Mahajani, who eventually landed in the same position in the show.

While we review the final stunt, let us talk about the grand finale episode that featured two pre-finale tasks performed between two challengers – Krishna Shroff VS Abhishek Kumar & Shalin Bhanot VS Gashmeer Mahajani. Abhishek & Shalin eventually lost and the other two competed for the finale task.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 grand finale witnessed Alia Bhatt & Vedang Raina promoting their film Jigra, Rohit Shetty performing a stunt, Laughter Chef team entering for some filler sequences to make a thrilling episode a snoozefest. While the stunts were already performed months ago, this filler episode was shot a few days ago, and the transitions were simply uninteresting and lacked the thrill and kick earlier seasons used to offer!

While we understand that this new format was followed since the winner of the show was leaked but the same happened this season as well with social media buzzing with Karanveer Mehra’s name as the winner of this season. However, there are not the major issues that made this grand finale a lukewarm episode.

An Underwhelming Finale Stunt!

While Khatron Ke Khiladi, since its inception, has been lauded for thrilling and adventurous stunts in the last few years, the finale stunt has always been offered an underwhelming experience. It might be heartbreaking for some and borderline offensive to others, but the finale stunt made me feel like I was watching a Roadies grand finale. Now, no offense to Roadies, but the caliber, stardom, and budget of both shows are the main differentiators.

What’s the point of making the finalists perform a task in Romania when the same production could have been pulled off in Ranikhet?

What’s A Competition Without A Result?

Now let me ask you a direct sawaal. Have you ever felt the jitters of knowing your results? The day when your marks were finally revealed? The same jitters were felt in Khatron Ke Khiladi, when audiences kept guessing who performed it fast. Most of the stunts were time based because of the same reason. But what is the point of performing a time-based stunt when one doesn’t offer the result and the time differences for the finalists who completed it?

So, Karanveer Mehra – Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner, definitely outperformed Krishna Shroff & Gashmeer Mahajani, but the result was never announced in detail, the only detail people are excited and curious to know about!

Just to make you feel better, you can watch the last 10 minutes of the grand finale when Rohit Shetty announces that the two finalists, Dino & Arijit, completed the tasks in 12.24 minutes and 9.55 minutes! The only detail that was important was in a 1 hour 36-minute grand finale episode went missing in KKK 14. I still want the result!

