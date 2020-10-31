SHOCKING! Mahabharat Actor Mukesh Khanna: “#MeToo Became A Problem After Women Left Kitchen & Began Working”

Mahabharat actor Mukesh Khanna is quite open about his opinions. He exclusively opened to us about Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb title being changed to Laxmii recently. Now, our Shaktimaan is opening up about the #MeToo movements and has made some statements that have irked a debate. A social media backlash has already begun too.

In a most startling statement, Mukesh states that everything in the world was okay until women began working. According to the actor, one of the major cause why #MeToo became a ‘problem’ is women getting out of their kitchen.

Yes, you heard that right! Mukesh Khanna in an interview with Filmy Charcha began, “Aurat ki rachna alag hoti hai and mard ki alag hoti hai. Aurat ka kaam hai ghar sambhalna, jo maaf karna mein kabhi kabhi bol bhi jata hu. Problem kaha se shuru hue hai #MeToo Ki jabh aurato nein bhi kaam karna shuru kar liya. Aj aurat mard ke saath kandhey se kandha milani ke baat karti hai.”

As expected, Mukesh Khanna’s statement has not gone well with the majority. Many have criticized the actor over demeaning women. Some has even termed him ‘misognynist.’

Another wrote, “Mukesh Khanna is stupid flop actor and he instigate to the Manu Smruti and dr b r ambedkar ha burn that Manu book and he is insulting entire womens. We dont have this person lives in the my country. Can you reply to this stupid orthodoxy persons comment. @surajyengde”

Mukesh Khanna is stupid flop actor and he instigate to the Manu Smruti and dr b r ambedkar ha burn that Manu book and he is insulting entire womens. We dont have this person lives in the my country. Can you reply to this stupid orthodoxy persons comment. @surajyengde https://t.co/GxK0G78Ic8 — Adv Nitin Sonkamble (@nitinsonkamble5) October 31, 2020

A user questioned his role as the ‘superhero’ Shaktimaan. They tweeted, “Mukesh Khanna is not shaktimaan but he is the actor who played the role…. But if he still thinks he is shaktimaan in real life…. He can never be… Shaktimaan would never say these things.”

“Mukesh Khanna is the cautionary tale of how living in the past glory can be dangerous. His attention-seeking words reek of desperation. He wants to get validated by more misogynistic men & be hailed as a hero that he never was. Media needs to stop normalising such sexist men,” another tweeted.

Mukesh Khanna is the cautionary tale of how living in the past glory can be dangerous. His attention-seeking words reek of desperation .He wants to get validated by more misogynistic men & be hailed as a hero that he never was. Media needs to stop normalising such sexist men — Rudrani Chattoraj (@rudrani_rudz) October 31, 2020

A Twitterati slammed the Mahabharat actor as, “Gangadhar hi Shaktimaan hai, Shaktimaan Mukesh Khanna Hai, Mukesh Khanna ki soch ghatiya hai.”

Gangadhar hi Shaktimaan hai, Shaktimaan Mukesh Khanna Hai, Mukesh Khanna ki soch ghatiya hai. https://t.co/63NvcQpQb8 — Pragya Uike (@PragyaUike) October 31, 2020

What is your take on Mukesh Khanna’s #MeToo statement? Share with us in the comments section below.

