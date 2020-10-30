Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Mohsin Khan Spotted With Urvashi Rautela & Fans Can’t Stop Gushing!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan, who is mesmerizing fans Baarish alongside Shivangi Joshi, is all set to swoon fans with yet another song. It seems the actor will be romancing Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela after they were recently spotted by the paparazzi.

While fans are still swooning to the song Baarish, the new Jodi’s romantic videos and pictures from their shooting schedule has spread over the internet like wildfire. Fans of Mohin Khan are now excited to see their chemistry with Urvashi.

In the viral pictures, Mohsin can be seen wearing a checked blue and brown shirt, whereas Urvashi Rautela beams radiance in a short blue dress. The two can be seen standing next to a coconut water cart by the beachside as Mohsin is seen sipping coconut water. Both cannot stop smiling and looking at each other in the eyes.

In another set of pictures, which are going viral on social media, the two can be seen walking down the street in their casual best as they flash their infectious smiles for the camera. Mohsin was wearing a deep purple T-shirt while Urvashi is wearing jeans and a crop top with a shirt.

As these pictures and videos went viral on social media, fans of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star seem to be excited to see them on screen. A user on Instagram commented on their picture, “Wow looking so stunning together,” while another user commented that he is eagerly waiting for the music video to release.

Although both Mohsin Khan and Urvashi Rautela have not opened up about their collaboration, we are sure that their music video will be a ‘big’ surprise for their fans.

Meanwhile, Mohsin, who plays the role of Kartik in Star Plus popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is admired by his fans. Shivangi Josh, who plays the role of Naira, is paired opposite Mohsin and fans are awe of their sizzling chemistry. Fans even lovingly call them ‘Kaira’.

What do you think about Mohsin and Urvashi’s new project? Are you excited? Let us know in the comments.

