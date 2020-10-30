Vikram Vedha Bollywood Remake: Here's Why Shahid Kapoor & Ayushmann Khurrana Could Be The PERFECT Choice!

Bollywood has been eying many South films for remakes. One of the most sought after the project is R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Vikram Vedha. Earlier we told you how Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathan could be a remake of this film. Today we are here with a casting coup that we think can rock the remake. It is none other than Ayushmann Khurrana and Shahid Kapoor. Read on to know why.

If you are not aware of the hit film, Vikram Vedha is a film that originally starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the pivotal parts. Madhavan plays a serious cop who is on a hunt for a smuggler and a killer Vedha played by Sethupathi. How the quest changes things for both the chaser and the culprit is the story. The film was applauded by the audience on its release and has quite a huge fanbase.

Now why we say Ayushmann Khurrana and Shahid Kapoor are our first choice is because of their past roles. We last saw Shahid in Kabir Singh, the spontaneous self-destructive trait that the actor portrayed in very common to Vedha from Vikram Vedha. The actor will be able to portray the shade quite well. We have even seen him play the eccentric part in Udta Punjab.

As for Ayushmann Khurrana, no one needs an introduction to his character from Article 15. The actor played a cop who fights the evil in his way. Isn’t this what Vikram in Vikram Vedha stands for? This makes him an ideal choice to play R Madhavan’s character in the remake.

Meanwhile, there is a huge possibility that Pathan, that stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham opposite each other can be a remake of Vikram Vedha. The film is being helmed by War director Siddharth Anand now. The team will begin shooting in November this year. Deepika and John are expected to join next year. Meanwhile, there are also talks that Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan have also been roped in for a remake of the film.

