Shah Rukh Khan’s Reaction When Swara Bhasker Once Tried To Irk Him Is EPIC!

Swara Bhasker is one strong woman of the Bollywood Industry. She is vocal about her thoughts and believes in expressing it as and when required. Most of us must have had embarrassing incidents from our drunk nights. But, not all of us get a chance to annoy Shah Rukh Khan.

There is no denying the fact that Swara has been a part of many successful movies in Bollywood. But today we are not here to talk about her movies, but about an incident from her drunk night. Continue reading further to get the entire scoop.

Swara Bhasker, in an interview with Zoom TV, had shared about a hilarious incident where she had attended a Bollywood party with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. She confessed to harassing him. Opening up about a throwback picture from director Aanand L Rai’s birthday party where she was seen with SRK, Swara revealed “I was thin and in good form, wearing the crop top and going for this very Bollywood party. I think that I got quite drunk at this party and harassed Shah Rukh Khan.”

Swara Bhasker also added that she had annoyed “the hell out of SRK”. However, Shah Rukh Khan was a very patient man to Swara.

Well, we have heard several stories about SRK being a gentleman. But this particular incident proves that he is really very calm and a true gentleman. We wonder how must have Swara faced Mr Khan after this incident?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Swara Bhasker was last seen in Veere Di Wedding while she continues to take up OTT projects. Currently, she is shooting for one of her upcoming projects. On the other hand, reportedly Shah Rukh Khan has been reading a lot of scripts amid the pandemic. However, he is yet to officially finalise his upcoming project.

Wouldn’t it be interesting to see these two actors paired opposite each other in a film? What do you guys think? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

