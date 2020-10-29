Mirzapur & Bollywood Memes Go Viral As #Lockdown2 Trend Makes The Netizens Excited & Nervous

While India is finally coming out of Lockdown phase and restrictions are slowly and steadily being taken away, it seems the pandemic is still not over. European countries like France & Germany which had almost recovered from COVID-19 have been hit by its second wave. The graph of new cases has started touching new heights again and that has made the respective governments announce Lockdown 2.

Advertisement

Ever since Lockdown 2 has been announced in France & Germany, it’s trending on Twitter India. The reason is netizens are scared, nervous and excited for it even here. India had one of the longest lockdown phases all over the world and hence it totally makes sense for people to worry about it.

Advertisement

But they have a solution to beat the stress and its none other than memes. Netizens in India are breaking Twitter with Bollywood & OTT style hilarious memes as #Lockdown2 trends. Mirzapur season 2 which released recently has inspired maximum memes on Twitter. Phir Hera Pheri, Gangs Of Wasseypur also have their own share. Have a look and laugh out loud.

Meanwhile, in France, the total number of positive coronavirus cases till Aug 31 were 2.81 lakhs. But as of now, the total is all set to cross 1.2 million mark. The active cases were 1.63 lakhs and now it has crossed 1 million mark. In Germany, the total cases are close to 5 lakh and active cases are 1.36 lakh plus. By the end of Aug, the active cases in Germany were just 15.5 thousand.

Talking about Mirzapur 2 and memes about it, the show has benefitted a lot by the trend. Netizens have totally loved the Mirzapur characters like Kaleen Tripathi, Munna Tripathi, Guddu Pandit, Beena Tripathi and others. And these characters have inspired thousands of memes.

Talking about the meme culture, Mirzapur actor Divyendu Sharma recently in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi said, “Yaar, I want to compliment people who make these memes, I really have huge respect for them. You guys are super creative man! We all love you. I think the meme world is a very important part of Mirzapur’s success and our journey. Thank you all for loving it.”

Must Read: Masaba Masaba 2 On Cards? Ashvini Yardi’s Video May Be The Hint We Need!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube