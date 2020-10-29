Koimoi is back to give you the TRP report for the week October 17 to 23. This week, two new shows have made it to the TOP 5. While top 2 spots remain the same as last week, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are the new shows which have been added to Top 5. Sad news for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is that the show hasn’t been able to be in Top 5 this week. Read the article to know the details.

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa continues to be on the top spot after dethroning Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Kundali Bhagya last week. The show has managed to get 8664 impressions.

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya is on spot number 2 with 7847 impressions. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Harsh Nagar and Senha Jain starrer Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is on third spot with 5673 impressions. The show was launched on October 17 and seems that the audience were desperately waiting for it. Last week, the third spot was secured by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia’s Kumkum Bhagya which has now fallen to spot 4 with 5501 impressions.

Last week, Chhoti Sardaarrni was on the fourth spot but the show is no longer in the Top 5. The last position is secured by Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin with 5327 impressions. The show had replaced Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes starrer Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Last week, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was on the fifth spot but it seems like the audience isn’t interested in the current plot line of the show. We hope the show bounces back next week with a position in Top 5.

Speaking about great TRPs of Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly has said to ETimes, “Great content, a fabulous team spirit, entertainment, hard work, dedication, honest portrayal and lovable and relatable characters are the only requirements for a show to run on TV. We have put in a lot of hard work for the show, and I am glad that audiences have responded by loving it. I am overwhelmed and extremely humbled by the response and all I can say at the moment is, Thank You for all the love, support and appreciation.”

