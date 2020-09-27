Poonam Pandey On Having Feud With Husband For Bigg Boss 14: “I Am Too Small For The Show”

Poonam Pandey has been in the news the entire week. What started with her sudden marriage with boyfriend Sam Bombay ended up with her filing a s*xual assault case against him. Well, this may be the fastest marriage to end up like this. Recently the actress went to say that she will never return to her newly married husband who beats her like an animal. But it looks like she may have changed her mind.

After breaking the internet for all the wrong reasons, the couple seems to have gotten back together. Guess, it’s a case of all’s well that ends well, at least for now. Continue reading further to know why are we saying this?

A while ago, Sam Bombay put out a happy picture of Poonam Pandey and him together. The picture qualified for a question: Have Poonam and Sam kissed and made up? According to reports in ETimes, the actress and her newlywed husband are together now in Goa. Both confirmed that they have sorted out their issues and are starting afresh.

Check out the picture below:

Yes, you heard it right. Poonam and Sam are back together. Poonam started by saying, “We are trying to iron out things and have more or less sorted it all out. ” Sam quickly chipped in, “Everything is sorted. It all got blown out of proportion. It got distorted, I would say.” To which, Poonam endorsed, “We are back together.”

Poonam Pandey added, “You know what? We both love each other too much. We are madly in love. And, which shaadi does not have its ups and downs? “Talking about their families mediation, the actress said, “Of course, families are important. But we tackled it our ourselves.”

According to Sam Bombay, the newlyweds will be back in Mumbai soon. Poonam exclaimed, “I am feeling very, very happy. “

There was a buzz, that Poonam Pandey and Sam brought out this fight in public because she’s headed to Bigg Boss 14. To this, she replied, “No way. I am not going to Bigg Boss 14. I am too small for the Bigg Boss show.”

Anyway, we are happy for the couple and wish them a happy married life ahead.

