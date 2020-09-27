Kangana Ranaut In Legal Trouble For Comparing Protestors To Terrorists, Criminal Case Filed

Ever since Kangana Ranaut herself took over her social media front, Twitter has become a fiery place. It turns out, one of her recent tweets has landed her in a legal soup. A criminal case has been filed against the Panga actor at Tumkur JMFC Court in Karnataka for her comment where she compared the protestors with terrorist and below are all the details about the same.

Kangana was talking about the news Agriculture Bill and addressing the Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi. In her tweet, she called the ones protesting against the bill, terrorist. She called them the same people who opposed the CAA bill and spilling blood without any reason.

In her tweet, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Prime Minister, if anyone’s sleeping, they can be woken up, if someone doesn’t understand, they can be explained, but what can be done when someone is acting to be asleep or doesn’t want to understand? These are the same terrorists. Not one citizenship was lost due to CAA, but they ended up spilling so much blood.”

Now, as per Latestly, a complaint has been filed by Advocate Ramesh Naik against Kangana Ranaut for the same tweet. He wants to file an FIR under Section 44, 108, 153, 153A and 504 of IPC.

“….this posting on twitter account of the accused posted by her may lead to a collision between the people of the different group believe in a different ideology. It seems that the government authorities have turned a blind eye to the same and does not have any established measures or rules and guidelines to control and regulate the same. On the bare perusal of all these content it is more than evident that the government is least bothered and as usual, waiting for some dangerous consequences to happen before taking some appropriate actions,” wrote the complainant in the complaint against Kangana Ranaut.

Meanwhile, this is the second complaint filed against the actor this month. Earlier, a Mumbai resident filed an FIR against Ranaut for talking ill about Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. This was during BMC had demolished unauthorized construction in her office, and she put up a video addressing Thackeray.

