Poonam Pandey On Sam Bombay: “He Knelt On My Body, Pinned Me Down & Assaulted Me"

Poonam Pandey is one such name who is breaking the internet for all the wrong reasons. She recently got married to her boyfriend and film producer Sam Bombay. The happy couple had gone to Goa for their honeymoon. But, things soon took an ugly turn, and the actress filed a complaint of assault against her newlywed husband.

Poonam, after filing the complaint has revealed that her relationship with Sam has always been violent. She had hoped that marriage would change things, but that did not happen. She also said that her husband would get very possessive about her and lose his temper. Continue reading further to read all the shocking revelations the actress has made about her relationship.

Talking to Times Of India, Poonam Pandey revealed all about what happened in Goa. “Sam and I had an argument, which escalated, and he began hitting me. He choked me, and I thought I was going to die. He punched me in my face, pulled me by my hair and banged my head against the corner of the bed. He knelt on my body, pinned me down and assaulted me. Somehow, I managed to break free and bolted out of the room. The hotel staff called the cops, who took him away. I filed a complaint against him.”

Poonam Pandey further continued, “This time, I don’t plan to go back to him. I don’t think it’s a smart idea to return to a person, who has beaten you up like an animal, without even thinking of the consequence. In a bid to save our relationship, I have suffered a lot. I prefer being single than in an abusive relationship. I have decided to end our marriage. It’s about time I moved on.”

Sam was granted bail on Wednesday which was set at Rs 20,000. The couple is in Canacona village of South Goa for a film shoot. Sam has been asked to report to Canacona police station for four days starting Wednesday and also not to interfere with witnesses.

