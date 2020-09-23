Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey (29) on Tuesday filed an FIR against her husband Sam Bombay at South Goa’s Canacona police station.

In the FIR filed under Sections 323, 504, 354 and 506(ii) of the Indian Penal Code, the actress has alleged that the accused Sam Ahmed Bombay (46), her spouse, had assaulted and slapped her besides threatening her with dire consequences over a “personal dispute”.

Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay were married on September 10 this year and both are on a visit to Goa on a holiday.

According to PTI, the incident took place in Canacona village where Poonam is also shooting for her film.

Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station said, “Poonam Pandey filed a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested.”

Poonam Pandey was subjected to mandatory medical tests, he added.

