Bigg Boss 14 has been witnessing a lot of twists and turns lately. The real game began soon after the Toofani seniors left the house. Naina Singh, Shardul Pandit and Kavita Kaushik entered as wild-card contestants and the latter was even evicted recently. Adding to it all, now Khatron Ke Khiladi’s Aly Goni is entering the house for BFF Jasmin Bhasin. The first promo is out already!

For the unversed, Aly and Jasmin have been close friends since years now. The duo has even participated in a stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi together. They initially entered KKK Season 9 together, and later even joined the Made In India edition. Rumours have been rife that there’s more than just friendship but there’s nothing but denial to it time and again.

Bigg Boss 14 makers have shared a promo of Aly Goni entering the house last night. The video witnesses Arijit Singh crooned Tera Fitoor playing in the background. Jasmin Bhasin cannot control her tears upon looking at her best friend.

The entry seems a little dramatic than usual as the couple are divided with a transparent wall between them. Aly Goni asks Jasmin Bhasin about why she was sobbing like that. “Ye duniya mere liye nahi hai,” answers the Dil Se Dil Tak actress.

To this, Aly gives her a rather cheesy response as he says, “Bahar bhi toh sirf tu aur mai hi hai duniya.” When the actress comes to know that Goni is here to stay in Bigg Boss 14, she responds, “Ab toh sab mind blowing hoga.”

From the moment they look at each other to how they cry as they reunite – the video is indeed emotional. We wouldn’t deny from accepting that not just BFFs, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin appear to be a match made in heaven.

Colors TV shared the promo and captioned it, “#BiggBoss house mein dikhte hai anek emotions aaj kal aur ab dekhenge dosti ke bhi kuch pyaare pal!”

Check out Aly and Jasmin’s adorable reunion below:

It seems that there’s no stopping for Jasmin Bhasin in the Bigg Boss 14 house now!

