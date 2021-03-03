Yesterday, TV actress Kishwer Merchant and hubby Suyyash Rai are all set to become parents for the first time. The couple, who began dating each other in 2010, is due in August. The actress had taken to social media and shared the happy news.

While there are tons of good wishes going their way, the actress in a recent conversation called this pregnancy a blessing as it isn’t each to conceive naturally at an advanced age. For those who do not know, Merchant turned 40 in February.

In an interview with Times of India, Kishwer Merchant opened up about her pregnancy and said it was an unplanned one. The Ek Hasina Thi actress told the publication, “Suyyash and my parents have wanted this since long and were quite after us to have a baby, but yet it’s an unplanned baby.”

Elaborating about the same, Kishwer Merchant said, “I had skipped my period in December and I was feeling very tired that month. But when I did the skip again in January, I started recollecting if I had done a skip in December as well. In that confusion, I just decided to get a test done. And lo! I found I was pregnant.”

Revealing that she and Suyyash Rai are super excited, Kishwer Merchant added, “Suyyash and I are extremely thrilled. It is a blessing to conceive at this age naturally.”

When asked if she has begun shopping for the newest member in the family, the Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar actress said, “Nope, it’s still time. I am due in August.” She also revealed that they have thought of some names for their first child. Kishwer said, “Suyyash has decided a name for the son and I have decided a name for the daughter.”

Take a look at their pregnancy announcement post here:

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai met on the set of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani in 2010. Six years later, in December 2016, the duo tied the knot in a big fat Punjabi wedding. There were seen together as housemates in the ninth season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

Congrats Kishwer and Suyyash

