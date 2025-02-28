Its celebration time for all the Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani fans out there. The couple announced their pregnancy with an adorable post on their social media handle. Congratulations have been pouring in for them from their fans and the industry fraternity. However, did you know that once Kiara had spoken fondly about having babies? Not only this but she had revealed whether she wants a boy or a girl.

When Kiara Advani Wanted To Get Pregnant

While promoting her 2019 film Good Newwz, Kiara Advani revealed to Koimoi on how she wishes to get pregnant in the real-life too. Her co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar also spoke about different trivia that is usually attached with a pregnancy. Kareena who is mother to two sons, recalled how people warned her that the pregnancy phase would be difficult. While Akshay on the other hand, said how pregnant women usually are asked to eat a lot of Ladoos.

On this, Kiara Advani also revealed that she wishes to get pregnant so that she can binge on some tasty food without any worry. The Kabir Singh actress said, “I only want to get pregnant so that I can eat whatever I want and let go.” For the unversed, her character in Good Newwz was also pregnant through the IVF route.

Kiara Advani On Having Twins

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress was also asked whether she wants a boy or a girl. To this, Kiara Advani gave an endearing answer. She revealed that she wishes to have twins.

Kiara Advani said, “I just want to healthy children that God will gift me.” She also said that she wants a boy and a girl in twins. Well, cut to today, it seems special that the actress is soon about to embrace motherhood. Koimoi wishes Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara on starting this beautiful chapter of parenthood soon.

