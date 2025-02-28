Zeenat Aman and Dev Anand worked in many commercially successful movies and were among the most successful onscreen pairs. Zeenat considered the legendary actor as a mentor as she gained prominence after starring in his film, Hare Rama Hare Krishna. However, did you know that the actress was left enraged after receiving a copy of Anand’s autobiography, Romancing With Life? It all had to do with the part wherein the late actor had penned down his feelings for the yesteryear actress.

When Dev Anand Confessed His Feelings For Zeenat Aman

Talking about the same, in his autobiography, Dev Anand revealed that he had fallen in love with Zeenat Aman while they were shooting for the 1971 film, Hare Rama Hare Krishna. He had planned a romantic confession at the Rendezvous at the Taj Hotel rooftop, wherein they had once dined together. The duo decided to attend a party and then head off to the venue.

However, things did not go as planned for Dev Anand. The Guide actor revealed further in his autobiography that Raj Kapoor also attended the party and put his arms around Zeenat Aman on one instance. Anand wrote that the way the actress reciprocated to the same seemed ‘more than polite and courteous.’ The actor assumed that something was brewing between Kapoor and Aman and was left heartbroken. He realized that the confession that he had planned lost all his meaning and left the party dejected.

Zeenat Aman Was Left Upset Hearing About Dev Anand’s Confession

After joining social media recently, Zeenat Aman spoke about her reaction when she heard about this particular part from Dev Anand’s autobiography. The Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress recalled how she was heartbroken that a person like Anand, whom she considered a mentor and loved platonically, would think that she shared a romantic relationship with Raj Kapoor. The actress felt hurt and humiliated and stated, “Dev Saab would not only believe such a story devoid of a shred of truth but would then go to publish it for the world to read.”

She revealed how her phone rang for several days with people trying to find out the truth about the words revealed by Dev Anand. Zeenat Aman was so hurt by Anand’s words in his autobiography that she sent the copy to the storage in the basement without even reading it. However, on a concluding note, Zeenat specified that she will always remember the actor for his warm guidance and rare talent. She also stated that she would never tolerate any disrespect to his name even though she was disappointed with him over this incident.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: Saif Ali Khan Once Revealed Sharmila Tagore Broke Into Tears After Learning About His First Marriage: “She Said, ‘You Really Hurt Me’”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News