Saif Ali Khan is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. He is also a loving and caring family person. He has a very warm and affectionate relationship with his mother, Sharmila Tagore. However, he once made her break into tears and hurt her. Saif did not tell his mother about his marriage to Amrita Singh. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Saif and Amrita were married for thirteen years and tied the knot in 1991. They have two kids, Sara and Ibrahim. Sara has already made her debut and appeared in multiple movies. Ibrahim will also make his Bollywood debut with Nadaaniyan opposite Khushi Kapoor. Saif and Amrita’s relationship reportedly ended on a bitter note and now he is happily married to Kareena Kapoor Khan. They have two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

According to The Indian Express, in one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan, Saif Ali Khan appeared with his mother, Sharmila Tagore. The mother-son duo recalled the time when he broke the news of his marriage to Amrita Singh to Sharmila. Tagore revealed she was in Mumbai when he came to tell her news. Saif recalled that she started crying after hearing the news.

Sharmila Tagore said, “He said, ‘I have something to tell you,’ and then he told me. I don’t know what I was doing, but I was quiet, and he says, ‘Amma, your colour is changing, you are looking different.’ I said, ‘Well okay, we will talk about it later, not now’. After he left, I rang Tiger and told him. There was also a long silence there. We left it at that and then I said, ‘I would like to meet her’.”

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan recalled, “She was supportive when I did it. She told me, ‘I believe you are living with someone and you are doing some things’. I said yes. And she said, ‘Just don’t get married’. And I said, ‘I got married yesterday’, and a big tear fell out of her eye and she started crying and I felt I really hurt her. And she said, ‘You really hurt me, why didn’t you tell me?’ That’s actually what happened.”

She continued, “We had tea or something, we chatted, I liked her, but still, quite shocked.” Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh parted ways in 2004.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan will appear in Jewel Thief—The Heist Begins, which will be released on Netflix this year.

For more such Bollywood features, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: “Shah Rukh Khan Sat Down & Cried, Was Taken Away At Gunpoint”: When The Superstar’s 1993 Film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa Was Plagued With Financial Constraints!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News