It’s a mixed bag of news from the Indian entertainment industry today! While Saif Ali Khan is reuniting with director Siddharth Anand for Jewel Thief- The Red Sun Chapter, Deepika Padukone’s fans are celebrating the sale of her sunshine dress for a whopping ₹34,000. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan’s smile after KKR’s victory has become the talk of the town, and Vidya Balan’s family dance party video is spreading joy online. On the other hand, Sharmin Segal is facing criticism for her alleged on-set behaviour.

In Telugu cinema, Jr NTR’s role in Devara has been clarified – it’s not a double act after all! Fans are also excited about the sizzling chemistry between Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the upcoming Pushpa 2: The Rule song, The Couple Song. Finally, there might be a delay in the release of Dhanush’s directorial debut, Raayan, with rumours suggesting rescheduling to July or August.

Scroll down to read today’s news wrap!

Saif Ali Khan & Siddharth Anand Reunite for Jewel Thief- The Red Sun Chapter

Get ready for a heist thriller! Siddharth Anand unveiled the title for his upcoming film with Saif Ali Khan – Jewel Thief- The Red Sun Chapter. This marks their reunion after 17 years, following Salaam Namaste and Ta Ra Rum Pum.

Directed by Robbie Grewal, the film features Jaideep Ahlawat and is currently filming in Budapest. This high-profile collaboration has fans buzzing with anticipation for a potential direct-to-digital release.

Deepika Padukone’s fans can now own a piece of her sunshine! The actress recently auctioned off the yellow maternity gown she wore for a brand event, and it sold for a cool ₹34,000.

Deepika announced the sale on her Instagram stories, offering the dress as part of her Fresh off the Rack initiative for charity. The empire-cut cotton midi dress with a dramatic flare was quickly snapped up by a lucky fan within 20 minutes. Read more here

The internet is buzzing after a video captured a rare glimpse of Aryan Khan smiling heartily during the recent Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) victory at the IPL finals. Known for his more reserved demeanour, Aryan was seen celebrating with friends in the VIP stands, his smile making fans do a double-take.

The heartwarming moment went viral after being displayed on the jumbotron, with his mother, Gauri Khan, even reacting with surprised delight. This glimpse of Aryan’s joy has brought a wave of positive comments online, with many fans celebrating his happiness. Read more here

Sharmin Segal Faces Backlash for Alleged On-Set Behavior

Sharmin Segal, a rising Bollywood actress, is facing criticism online for her alleged behaviour towards co-stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjeeda Sheikh during interviews promoting their recent series Heeramandi.

Social media users are accusing Segal of interrupting her co-stars during interviews, leading to speculation of unprofessional conduct and attempts to overshadow them. The hashtag #SharminSegalNotCool is trending alongside videos highlighting the alleged interruptions.

Vidya Balan’s Family Dance Party Takes Over the Internet!

Vidya Balan’s got the moves like Jagger (or maybe Jumma Chumma!) A viral video shows the actress grooving to the classic Bollywood song Jumma Chumma De De with her husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and his brothers Aditya and Kunaal.

The lighthearted clip speculated from a family wedding, has netizens in love. Vidya and Siddharth kick things off, flawlessly capturing the playful banter of the song. Soon, Aditya joins in, followed by Kunaal, making it a full-fledged family dance party.

The video has garnered praise for its wholesome and relatable vibe. Fans are loving Vidya’s energy and the evident camaraderie between the family members.

NTR’s Devara Role Clarified: It’s Not a Double Act After All!

Calling all Jr NTR fans! There’s been an interesting development regarding his character in the upcoming film Devara. Contrary to earlier speculations of a dual role, it appears NTR will be portraying a single character named Deva (and Vara).

This news comes amidst the ongoing production of the two-part movie, directed by Siva Koratala and co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. While details remain scarce, an official announcement is expected to clear the air about NTR’s character arc.

Pushpa Craze Continues: Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna Sizzle in The Couple Song Teaser!

The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule dropped a sizzling teaser for their second single, The Couple Song, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The song, releasing tomorrow at 11:07 AM, promises a romantic melody sung by Shreya Ghoshal in six languages. The poster showcases the sizzling chemistry between Pushpa Raj (Arjun) and Srivalli (Mandanna), already dubbed India’s favorite Jodi by fans.

This follows the phenomenal success of the first single, Pushpa Pushpa. The first single has surpassed a milestone by achieving a gigantic 100 million+ views across six languages on YouTube with 2.26 million+ likes. Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and slated for an August 15th release, continues to build anticipation with each new glimpse.

Ravi Teja Reuniting with Dhamaka Co-Star Sreeleela for 75th Film!

Fans rejoice! Ravi Teja is reportedly reuniting with his energetic co-star Sreeleela for his landmark 75th film, tentatively titled RT75. The duo previously set the screen on fire with their chemistry in the song Pulsar Bike from the 2022 action film Dhamaka.

While official confirmation is awaited, the buzz in film circles suggests Sreeleela will be the leading lady for RT75. This will mark their second collaboration and is sure to build excitement among fans who loved their on-screen energy. Ravi Teja will portray Lakshman Bheri in the film, directed by a young debutant. An official announcement regarding the casting is expected soon.

Dhanush’s Directorial Debut Raayan Faces Release Date Delay

Fans of Dhanush will have to wait a little longer to catch his upcoming film Raayan. Initially slated for a June 13th release, reports suggest the movie’s theatrical debut might be postponed.

While the team recently released a song to build anticipation, there haven’t been any further official updates. Speculation suggests a rescheduled release sometime in July or August, but confirmation is pending.

This action-drama marks Dhanush’s 50th film and his second directorial venture. The multilingual movie will premiere in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

