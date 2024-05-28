Over the weekend, Bhaiyya Ji put on a fight of sorts as collections continued to rise from Friday to Sunday. While the opening day had resulted in 1.44 crores coming in, Saturday had grown well to 2.01 crores, and then, Sunday, too, had seen a bit of a push with 2.40 crores being collected. The collections could have comfortably stretched to 2.75 crores, but the all-important IPL finals meant that the footfalls were impacted significantly.

Hence, all eyes were on how Monday would turn out to be. Had this been a multiplex content movie like Srikanth, the Sunday shortfall would have been covered since this segment of audiences does frequent films on the late evening and night shows as well. However at single screens, where Bhaiyaaji primarily brings in audiences, the situation is a lot different since there are set show timings. Due to this, the footfall pattern is not on the same lines as multiplex audiences, and that was seen here as well.

Bhaiyya Ji ended up bringing in 88 lakhs more, and thankfully Friday to Monday drop was not in that 40%-50% range. That said, had the film managed to go past the 1 crore mark then there would have been a psychological advantage. The ideal number would have been upwards of 1.25 crore, but then that was never going to come for this mass masala film. Now what the Manoj Bajpayee starrer needs is to stay around this mark right till Thursday and then aim for good hold in the second weekend as well so that it can build on top of 6.73 crores that it has accumulated so far.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

