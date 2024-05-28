36 Days Trailer Review: Betrayal, Suspense & Mystery Runs Deep In This Indian Adaptation Of The BBC Series

It’s the season for mysteries, and Sony LIV is serving up new ones. The streaming platform released a trailer for a brand-new mystery show titled 36 Days, and we are intrigued. Applause Entertainment will produce the show and star Neha Sharma, Purab Kohli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Sharib Hashmi, and more. The trailer does not reveal the whole storm, and the entire project has a sense of mystery.

As Neha Sharma takes center stage in this powerful narrative, prepare to unravel the dark underbelly of secrets, betrayal, and forbidden truths. Directed by Vishal Furia, this series boasts an impressive ensemble that includes Purab Kohli, Shruti Seth, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharib Hashmi, Sushant Divgikar, Shernaz Patel, Faishal Rashid, Chahat Vig, and Kenneth Desai. It promises to be an exciting ride filled with suspense and mystery.

The series “36 Days” is produced by BBC Studios India and Applause Entertainment. It is the official Indian adaptation of the British television series “35 Days,” which was first produced by Boom Cymru for S4C and distributed by ITV Studios.

The official tagline of the show reads, “There are always three sides to every story – your side, my side… and the truth. But what if the truth is hidden behind a wall of secrets?

The one-minute, 40-second trailer starts with intrigue setting in, with the introduction of Neha Sharma as the new beautiful tenant. She has everyone talking and under her spell except for one person. As days progress, weird incidents happen, and terror swirls as people become suspicious. Could this new neighbor be trouble that no one saw coming?

A horror-filled series of suspenseful and gory action follows, with death on a stroll. Neha Sharma wreaks havoc on the town, and that holds to the phrase that a woman scorned is a woman that will bring hell. As everyone tries to discover who the new tenant is and what she wants, it might be too late to put things in perspective.

The Trailer for 36 Days does an excellent job creating a thrilling narrative without revealing anything about the plot. But will it live up to the hype of the original? We’ll wait and watch, but we are excited.

Vishal Furia directed it, which has been in production for over a year. Applause Entertainment, in association with BBC Studios, has backed it.

Watch The Teaser Here:

