Indian Bollywood Neha Sharma who is known for movies like Youngistaan and Kyaa Super Cool Hai Hum, recently told that she is not interested in watching any of Ananya Panday’s movies. Check out the reason she said this ahead!

The actress added that she ‘religiously’ watches trailers but none of those starring Ananya looked exciting enough to her.

During an interview when Neha Sharma was asked about what she thinks when she hears the name of Ananya Panday, she replied: “Honestly, no offence, but I don’t watch too many films and I don’t think there has been a film of hers that I wanted to see because I do watch promos religiously and whatever promo really excites me, I go watch the film. But none of her promos have really excited me to go watch her film.”

Neha Sharma also went on to add that, “Of course, she is just up-and-coming. Maybe, in another five years, she will have something that I will want to watch but not as of now.”

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff in 2019’s Student of the year 2. She also starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli. Now, the actress will be seen in her upcoming movies which include Shakun Batra’s as-yet-untitled along with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Liger with Vijay Deverakonda, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

Ananya has been making headlines recently due to her possible connections in the Aryan Khan Drug case. She has been interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after some of her WhatsApp chats with Shah Rukh Khan’s son came under the radar

On other hand, Neha Sharma who made her Bollywood debut in 2010’s Crook opposite Emraan Hashmi, is gearing up for the premiere of her next, Aafat-e-Ishq, which will be string on Zee5 this Friday. She also has Jogira Sara Ra Ra with Nawazuddin Siddiqui packed in her schedule.

