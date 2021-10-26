Angelina Jolie is one of the top actresses in Hollywood and there is no denying that she could give younger actresses a run for their money even in her late forties. The actress’ recent outing is the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick Eternal. The film sees Angie essaying the role of Thena – an elite warrior who can form any weapon out of cosmic energy.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation, the actress got candid about many things including her love for India, the culture here, never feeling like an outsider during her visits and most importantly – joining Bollywood. Read on to know all she said.

Advertisement

While conversing with Hindustan Times, Angelina Jolie was asked if she ever wishes to enter Bollywood. To this, the 46-year-old star said, “I don’t know how good I would be at it. But we all loved that angle (in Eternals). We were so excited when he (hinting at actor Kumail Nanjiani, who will be seen bringing this filmy touch to the story) was doing [his scenes]. It was this exciting part of the film and we thought it was so cool. We used to love when he used to practise. It is a great and exciting addition to the film.”

Talking about India, loving its culture and not feeling like an outsider during her visits here, Angelina Jolie said, “I don’t know if it’s the density of the population [or something else], but there is this [feeling of [humanity which is very present (in India)]. Because of the nature of (the country), be it on the trains or in the streets, you feel right [when you are] together.”

The 46-year-old Oscar-winning actress visited India for the first time in 2006 to shoot her film, A Mighty Heart. During that time, she indulged in some touristy activities including an auto-rickshaw ride and meeting refugees from Afghanistan and Burma. Stating that she never felt like an outsider during her visit, Jolie said, “I felt a part of the country. I felt the energy, the intensity and the humanity. I would like to come back again soon. You learn from so many different places. I feel that I certainly made many great friends when I was in India.”

Would you like to see Angelina Jolie in Bollywood? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Iron Man’s Rs 14,46,148 Worth Life-Size Statue Causes Scare In Manchester, Cops Rush To The Site – Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube