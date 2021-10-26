Nothing beats the anticipation Spider-Man: No Way Home is riding on. It isn’t just about Peter Parker aka Tom Holland slinging his web boosters and saving the world from bad men, but the boundary has been expanded far and wide. The movie is all set to venture into the Multiverse and that has opened gates for one of the biggest reunions in the SpiderVerse. Amid all of this, Tom has all the time in the world to troll Hulk fame Mark Ruffalo.

Many members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kingsley Ben-Adir being the most recent, have admitted that the studio takes its no spoilers policy too seriously. They teach their stars to be silent about the projects first and everything else later. There is a team that manages this department. In that case if you know, Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo must have been the ones who have given that department the most amount of nightmares.

For the ones who follow the news around Marvel studio know Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland have never had a filter. The two have accidentally and excitedly given out many details and spoilers about their movies. Tom who has now somewhat learnt the skill is trolling the Hulk. Read on to know more about the same.

Of course, Tom Holland is put in a spot everywhere in interviews. He is asked about the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange, the number of cameos including Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s. In his latest chat with the Empire Magazine he is again playing smart as not letting any detail out. But he took the opportunity to take a dig at Mark Ruffalo.

Tom Holland said, “I don’t know. I’m always in the dark. If they are, no-one’s told me. Where’s Mark ‘I’ll Tell You Everything’ Ruffalo when you need him, eh?”

Well, we are waiting for Mark Ruffalo’s reply. Until then, Spider-Man: No Way Home hits the big screens on December 17, 2021.

