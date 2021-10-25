The most exciting thing to be coming out of the Marvel mill this December is of course Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie that stars Tom Holland as the web-slinging Superhero for one last time (at least under the current contract and until it is renewed) has a lot of mysteries involved. The presence of Doctor Stranger aka Benedict Cumberbatch has confirmed that there is Multiverse and that Tom is about to meet a lot of people from the past.

Advertisement

The opening of the multiverse has not only opened gates for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker to go back in time and mend things but also for the people from the past to enter his world or meet him somewhere in the multiverse. The reports are that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are all set to reprise their Spider-Mans. What is confirmed is the presence of more than one badman including some from the past. We have already seen Doctor Octopus.

Advertisement

But did you know, Tom Holland, when he was pitched the idea of Multiverse and multiple Badmen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, wasn’t really impressed and thought they won’t be able to pull this ambitious idea off? Read on to know what the actor has to say about the same.

As per Screenrant, when Tom Holland was pitched Spider-Man: No Way Home initially, he wasn’t in sync with the studio. He said, “When I was first pitched the idea, I was like, ‘Wow, that would be awesome if we could pull it off. But there’s just no way it’s going to work. You’re just not going to be able to get everyone to do what they need to do. It’s just not going to happen.’ But it did happen. And it’s crazy.”

Turns out they did pull it off and it is now upto the audience of they like Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Tom Holland starrer hits big screens on December 17, 2021.

Must Read: Chris Evans Reveals Being ‘The Office’ Fan, Adores Jim-Pam & The Internet Loses Its Sh*t

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube