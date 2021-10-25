The Eternals are all set to answer all your questions and are hitting the big screen across the globe in 10 days. The movie that brings the likes of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani is said to be changing a lot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chloé Zhao is making her Marvel debut and you thought there won’t be a revolution in the MCU?

Well, with Eternals, MCU is all set to get its first openly gay character in Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos. He is going to have a husband and child making it the first LGBTQ+ family. Lauren Ridloff will become the first deaf superhero in the lead the universe has ever seen. If these two have surprised you, the biggest is yet to come. The Angelina Jolie starrer is all set to give the Marvel Cinematic Universe its very first full-blown s*x scene.

Yes, you read that right. The movie will have a s*x scene and the closest the Marvel bosses have ever gone to an intimate scene was in 2008 when they wanted to establish Tony Stark aka Robert Downey Jr as the playboy. Chloé Zhao now talks about it.

Talking to We Got This Covered, the Nomadland fame spoke about the importance of the s*x scene in Eternals. She said, “For us to be able to show two people who love each other, not just emotionally and intellectually but also physically, and to have a sex scene that will be seen by a lot of people that shows their love and compassion and gentleness — I think it’s a really beautiful thing.”

Meanwhile, Marvel has faced backlash in many parts of the world for using LGBTQ+ characters for the smallest parts. The movies that have them have even seen the scissors of censorship, especially in China and Russia. Talking about not letting Eternals go through that, Chloé Zhao said, “I do believe discussions were had and there’s a big desire from Marvel and myself — we talked about this — to not change the cut of the movie. Fingers crossed. The way Phastos’ story plays out in the film is that he’s someone who only sees humanity as a whole and believes that technology’s going to solve the problem.”

The Eternals Director talking about Phastos and his family continued. “Obviously, he lost faith in us for some very tough things that we’ve done. And then he had to stop looking at us as a whole and look at one person he falls in love with, and one child, to regain the face of humanity. It’s like us turning on the news and thinking it’s completely hopeless and then going home, looking at our lover and our child and going like, ‘Well actually this is worth fighting for.’”

“To position that family in that specific situation and to have that moment feel authentic and real…the audience has to feel that to care. Otherwise, there’s no point in putting that onscreen because they don’t feel it,” Chloé Zhao concluded.

The movie of many first and the ride to 7000 years back in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eternals releases on November 5 across the globe.

