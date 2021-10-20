Angelina Jolie has had a tough time with love. Slowly but gradually, she’s healing and moving towards all that’s worth. The actress was mad in love with Brad Pitt for almost 12 years. They even share 6 children – Maddox, Knox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne and Shiloh. But the beauty is currently moving on in life.

Advertisement

From love to separation to a legal battle, a lot has happened in Brangelina’s story. They were currently fighting for the custody of their kids in court when Brad won the case. Apart from that, the Eternals actress made a lot of noise over her outings with The Weeknd and her meeting with Jonny Lee Miller.

Advertisement

Amidst it all, Angelina Jolie attended the premiere of her new Marvel movie, Eternals. Present with her were her 5 kids – Maddox, Knox, Zahara, Vivienne and Shiloh. But what fans couldn’t help but notice was her tattoo on the shoulder.

Fans would know that Angelina Jolie got a tattoo on her shoulder which mentions the birth coordinates of all her children along with Brad Pitt. The seventh line on the ink belonged to the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star. But that was missing as could be seen in her latest appearance.

A user took to Twitter and compared Angelina’s latest look to that with one of her old appearances. “Angelina Jolie removed Brad’s birth coordinates tattoo,” read the caption. However, it remains unknown whether she has permanently got it removed or just hidden it with makeup.

Soon fans took notice and began bombarding social media with their views, mostly disappointment.

Check out the tweet below:

Angelina Jolie removed Brad’s birth coordinates tattoo 💔 pic.twitter.com/k2fmdZ1Dj2 — mizge (@mihailo____) October 19, 2021

Meanwhile, many have been wondering if Angelina Jolie is currently seeing The Weeknd. The duo has been spotted together multiple times now. In fact, Angie left in the Starboy singer’s car when they left the restaurant during their last meeting.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Chris Pratt Shows Off His Crazy ‘Mutton Chops’ As Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Finally Kicks Off

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube