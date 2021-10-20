The Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen its fair share of tragedies and the biggest of them all has to be the day Thanos wore the golden goblet and snapped. In just a snap half of the population on our home planet was wiped off and it even took with it some of the superheroes. Yes, we are talking about the events of the Avengers: Infinity War. The movie saw the Mad Titan trying to conquer Earth with all his rage and becoming angrier as the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes were against him. Captain Marvel 2 director Nia DaCosta now has something to add.

This was also the time when the Avengers were actually together. We know what the events of Captain America: Civil War had done to them. In Infinity War, Cap came back with a beard and saved Vision from Thanos’ men. Later he joined back the Avengers and decided to fight Thanos. In the final moment, the choice was to save Vision and stop Thanos from snapping, Cap chose the first.

Nia DaCosta, who is now in charge of Captain Marvel 2, one of the anticipated Marvel movies blames Steve Rogers for letting Thanos wipe half the population on the planet. Below is everything you should do about the same and also what Nia exactly has to say.

As per Comicbook, blaming Chris Evans’ Captain America for Thanos snap, Nia DaCosta said, “Something I like to say a bit flippantly about Captain America is that the Snap is all his fault because he was trying to do his best, trying to do the right thing. There is a world in which he’s a villain because, at the end of the day, he should have just sacrificed Vision. He chose one robot’s life, albeit a sentient one, over literally the entire universe. There’s a sort of anti-hero in that if you want to look at it through that lens.”

Nia DaCosta added: “People would say I’m crazy for thinking that way, but there’s something connected to the journey of the anti-hero and the hero. The hero’s pain is something that spurs them to martyr themselves, and an anti-hero’s pain is a thing that kind of starts their journey as opposed to ending it.”

